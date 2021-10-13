Thunder Bay – NEWS – Those trips across the Canada / United States border by land will be able to re-start again soon. “We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The United States say that the country will reopen its land borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers starting in November.
This means that any unvaccinated travellers will still be banned from entering the United States from Mexico and Canada by land.
The land border has been closed since March of 2020.