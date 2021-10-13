Thunder Bay – NEWS – The St. John Ambulance announced today, “It is with a heavy heart that Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay announces that its safe ride service will not be held in the community in 2021. Implementing the important annual service depends, amongst other things, on the sanitary context, and the organizing team has decided to push this much appreciated service to next year.”

St. John Ambulance, as local host organization for Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay has made the decision not to host the safe ride campaign this holiday season.

“We were hoping to be able to hold our safe ride service in all communities this year, but circumstances vary from region to region, and it’s simply not possible to do so everywhere.” says Anne-Marie Audet, Executive Director at the national Operation Red Nose office.

In the absence of the safe ride service in the community, Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay invites everyone to always plan to get home safe by calling a friend or a cab, or by designating a sober driver.

Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay is however happy to point out that the communities of Northumberland and Quinte possess the necessary material and human resources to hold a campaign, and that they will be active between November 26th and December 31st, 2021.

Details about the participating regions will be revealed at the campaign launch in November.

Until then, Operation Red Nose will closely follow the situation as it evolves and will comply with required sanitary measures during the campaign.