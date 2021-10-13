Thunder Bay – WEATHER – More clouds are in the forecast across the region for Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and then a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon are in the forecast for Thunder Bay. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High of 15 with the UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night will see rain with winds from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light after midnight. Winds will becoming south 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of 10.

Fort Frances Outlook

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Fort Frances with a 40 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High for the day of 14. The UV index 1 or low.

For Wednesday night the forecast is calling for rain. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming south 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

Clouds but no rain is the forecast for the day on Wednesday in Sachigo Lake. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High of 11.

Those cloudy skies will continue into the evening. Overnight there is a 60 per cent chance of rain. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

There will be increasing cloudiness early in the morning for Dryden. There will be a 40 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High for Wednesday will be 12. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night will see rain. Winds will be from the southeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low overnight of 8.