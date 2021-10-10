Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Nipigon to Rossport.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h, hail size of 2 cm and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.