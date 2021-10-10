Thunder Bay – LIVING – There are a few places on this Thanksgiving weekend for people to get a traditional turkey dinner.

The Dew Drop Inn shares that they will be offering a take-home turkey dinner on Monday, October 11th from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

“A heartfelt thank you to Tanner Harris, Kitchen Manager Extraordinaire at the RFDA Thunder Bay Regional Food Distribution Association (left) and Bill Bragnalo our awesome, mutual volunteer (right) for cooking and carving 500 pounds of turkey for this holiday meal. With the challenges of 11,000 meals being served monthly at the Dew oven time is very limited and cooking that amount of meat would have been incredibly difficult. The Dew Drop Inn appreciates the support of the RFDA and is very grateful for all of the community donations for this Thanksgiving weekend. We simply could not offer this meal without you.”

The Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association, and the Salvation Army are offering a Thanksgiving dinner for free to any who are in need or feeling lonely.

The dinner will be held On October 10, from 12 pm. to 2 pm. at the Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre on 545 Cumberland Street North.

The meal is pick-up and takeout.