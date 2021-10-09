Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend… looks like raincoats and umbrellas are going to go with cranberry sauce and turkey.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon are in store for Thunder Bay. The Fog Advisory that ended Friday night has been re-added.

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Areas of dense fog with near zero visibility is expected through this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for Saturday will be 17 with the UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle for Saturday night. Fog patches will be developing in the evening. Temperature steady near 14.

Fort Frances Outlook

A day to keep the rain coat near. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High for Saturday will be 20. Humidex at 25. UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies with 40 per cent chance of showers are in store for the evening and after midnight. Showers will then start after midnight. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h near midnight. Low overnight will be 14.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

There won’t be rain according to Environment Canada on Saturday in Sachigo Lake. Cloudy skies will prevail with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 11 with the UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night will see cloudy skies with an overnight low of 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Showers will be ending in the morning in Dryden and then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for Saturday of 16. UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies on Saturday night with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Showers will be beginning before morning. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h overnight. Low 13.