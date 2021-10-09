Hunting can be a thrilling and amusing activity, especially when it’s the hunting season, as you look forward to bringing more souvenirs that you had hunted to home. However, all sorts of incidents can happen when you are hunting, and it’s always advisable to be well-prepared for any unforeseen circumstances to save you from massive trouble down the line. Therefore, you can start by visiting https://scopesreviews.com/ to make sure you take the right kind of firearms and equipment with you for a safe hunting session. And if you are looking for more hunter safety tips, keep reading this article!

1. Handle Your Firearms with Care

No matter how many hunting safety courses you may have enrolled yourself in, it’s easy to forget about the basic safety measures when you go hunting. It’s essential to keep in mind that you should never keep or carry your firearms unloaded. You should also never face the muzzle towards yourself or your hunting buddy.

Keeping the scope clear can also help you shoot your target precisely without hurting someone you don’t intend to. Most people overlook the importance of cleaning their firearms regularly, although it should be your number one priority as a clean weapon can decrease the chances of any unfortunate incident that may be caused by it.

2. Dress Properly

You should always keep the weather in your mind when you are out hunting. Hunting involves physical activity as well, so you should avoid wearing cotton clothes as they will make you sweatier and if it’s winter season, you will feel cold quickly. It’s better to wear polyester clothing as an outer layer beneath the warm layers to ensure you remain dry, warm, and comfortable.

3. Wear Protective Gear

Your ears and eyes are more susceptible to harm and damage when you’re shooting. Hence, you should always go to your hunting session with your protective gear on. When you shoot, the small particles of the projectile and other residues can get into your eyes which may damage them, therefore, wearing safety glasses will be your best bet.

On the other hand, the loud shooting noise can lead to hearing loss and may cause tinnitus which will make you feel weak, dizzy, and irritated. Thus, wearing ear protection can block the extremely loud noise and help you enjoy hunting without compromising your health.

4. Always Inform Someone Before Leaving

It’s easy to get lost when you are out in the dark woods for hunting and if you don’t inform anyone of the area you will be hunting at prior to leaving, you may be hurt and no one will be able to find you.

That’s why it’s vital to inform someone about your location before leaving, and you should always keep your phone fully charged with you when you go out. Keeping a power bank can help you reach your loved ones when your phone battery dies.

If you’re not going alone, you should communicate with your hunting partner via a walkie-talkie. In case you’re alone and lost, you can whistle loudly to allow the nearby hunters to help you.

5. Keep Yourself Visible

If you wear camouflage clothing in the woods, it’s possible for the other hunters to mistake you as their target. By wearing a bright orange vest, you will be able to keep yourself or your hunting partners safe from the bullets, as it will make you completely visible.

Wearing a plate carrier as additional protective clothing can also help you protect against any unfortunate event.

6. Examine Equipment and Stands

The permanent tree stands can deteriorate over time, and you should always inspect them before climbing, otherwise, it can lead to broken bones or even a more severe injury.

If you want to install your own tree stand, you should always learn from an experienced individual to ensure proper and safe installation. Wearing a full-body harness can also prevent major accidents, however, you should also check if the harness is sturdy and up-to-the-mark before wearing it.

7. Bring a Compass and Flashlight

It’s easy to get so lost while hunting down an animal that you find yourself in the middle of nowhere. A compass in these times will be a great help to you and it will allow you to easily go back to your car or camp even in the dark woods.

Bringing a flashlight will also help you get out of the woods when it’s almost dark and will prevent you from getting yourself injured.

8. Always Carry a First Aid Kit

It’s almost inevitable to not encounter any accidents when going hunting. You should know how to use a first aid kit effectively, and taking a basic course can help you and your hunting partners stay safe and healthy.

You should always carry a first-aid kit with you to deal with an injury temporarily and avoid further damage until you reach a hospital and get professional relief.