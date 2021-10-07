CAT LAKE – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed that Angela WESLEY, 38 years old, from Cat Lake First Nation, has been located, deceased.

WESLEY was reported missing from Cat Lake First Nation on September 25, 2021. Nishnawbi-Aski Police Service (NAPS) engaged the assistance of the OPP to locate the missing female.

NAPS officers and members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Provincial Liaison Team, and Northwest Crime Unit were dispatched to the area to aid in the search effort.

On October 4, 2021, human remains were located near Hour Lake, Cat Lake First Nation.

A post mortem examination was conducted at Lake of the Woods Hospital, where WESLEY’s identification was confirmed. The cause of death is not considered suspicious, therefore no further details will be released.

The OPP and NAPS would like to thank the public and media for their cooperation and assistance during this investigation.