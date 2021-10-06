Thunder Bay – LIVING – Due to a ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

NORTH 55 servicing St. Bernard AM & PM, Franco-Supérieur AM & PM cancelled through Friday, October 8 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM transfers to Kakabeka cancelled through Friday, October 8 due to no driver available. Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka to Westgate.

SOUTH 74 Accessible Bus servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM cancelled through Friday, October 8 due to no driver available.