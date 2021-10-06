Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada says that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility from Thunder Bay heading along the north shore of Lake Superior this morning.

If you are travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Nipigon

Rossport

Terrace Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Areas of dense fog are expected this morning.