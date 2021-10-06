“At this time of great change and opportunity, First Nations are making immense strides in asserting inherent rights and title to ensure improved outcomes for First Nation peoples today and generations from now. This is especially important in resource rich northern Ontario which is now one of Canada’s fastest growing economic regions. There is much to discuss.”

The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association for Northern Ontario (ABPA) launched in the spring of 2019 starting with a small group of dedicated Anishnawbe business owners, professionals, and community representatives. It has now grown to include more than one hundred members including First Nations Economic Development Corporations, and a network across Northern Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec. Its mission is to advance the socio-economic interests of First Nations in Treaty areas 3, 5, and 9 and the Robinson-Superior and Robinson-Huron Treaty areas. The ABPA leads advocacy campaigns, provides networking and business development opportunities for First Nations-led businesses and community development corporations, and also provides education and business development networking opportunities for non-Indigenous industry and community allies.

The second Annual General Meeting & Forum on October 6th, 2021 will be a virtual event. This year’s theme Stronger Together will feature a keynote leadership discussion including Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s newly elected Grand Chief Derek Fox and other regional leaders. Other panel discussions include how expansion of high speed internet connectivity will be a socio-economic gamechanger for remote and rural First Nations, and another will focus on enabling conditions for equitable partnerships. Indigenous business and thought leaders for the latter panel include Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, Geordie Hungerford, CEO of the First Nations Financial Management Board, and Cherie Brant, Partner at Borden Ladner & Gervais LLP, and board member of TD Bank and of Hydro One. Networking opportunities for attendees will also be provided.

This event will bring value to ABPA members, Northern Ontario government and industry representatives and allies, potential investors, and any others interested in the region’s socio-economic development opportunities.

First Nation member communities unable to attend live due to inadequate broadband connectivity will receive a recording of the event.

Event itinerary and tickets can be obtained through the ABPA website at abpa.live/agm2021.

Ticket prices are:

Anishnawbe Members (51% or more Anishnawbe Owned) | $25

Associate Members (Non Anishnawbe) | $50

Indigenous Non-Members (First Nation, Inuit, Metis) | $25

Non-member Allies (non-Indigenous) | $99

For further details regarding the event, including remaining sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to event coordinator, Sarah Morris-Lang at outreach@anishnawbebusiness.com.