Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another overall nice day across the region today.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +5 this morning under clear skies. Today will see continued sunny skies. The fog patches should be dissipating this morning. High for Tuesday of 21 with the UV index at 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Weather

Sunny skies in Fort Frances today. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 24 will the Humidex 27 with th UV index at 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies that will become partly cloudy overnight. Low overnight of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Sunny skies in Sachigo Lake today. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High for the day will be 19 with the UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

It is 12 in Dryden this morning. Sunny skies are in store for the region. Fog patches will dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High of 24 with the Humidex at 27. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies and an overnight low of 10.