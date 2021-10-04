Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Tbaytel is excited to announce the launch of its Arena Live streaming service. Beginning Tuesday, October 5, this free service will live-stream the ice surface of five local arenas right to the Tbaytel Youtube channel so parents, friends, family and fans can take in all of the action, no matter where they are.

“We know how important it is to see a grandchild’s goal, a friend’s double axel or your child’s first strides on the ice. As COVID-19 continues to present some obstacles to watching activities in person, Tbaytel’s Arena Live will make sure we never have to miss those moments again,” said Tbaytel President & CEO Dan Topatigh.

“We hope that by leveraging our technology and our infrastructure to make Tbaytel Arena Live possible, Tbaytel is able to bring a sense of normalcy back to the hockey and skating community in Thunder Bay.”

Cameras will provide a static 180-degree fish-eye view of the entire ice surface without audio for all ice times between 7 a.m. and 12 a.m. and will stream directly to the Tbaytel YouTube channel free of charge. It is important to note that if someone is viewing from a mobile device that is not connected to WiFi, data from their subscribed mobility data plan will be used.

Tbaytel has partnered with Fort William First Nation and the City of Thunder Bay to install the live streaming service and cameras at the following arenas: