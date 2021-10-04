Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For much of the region sunny skies are forecast for Monday, lasting into the week through until Friday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Fog will be dissipating in the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will be clearing near noon. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies with fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Outlook

It will be clear according to Environment Canada right through to Friday in Fort Frances. For Monday, skies will be sunny. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies with fog patches developing near midnight are in store for Monday evening with an overnight low of 8.

Washaho Cree Nation

It will be mainly sunning today in Washaho. The skies should remain clear right through the week up to Friday. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High of 17. The UV index 2 or low.

Monday night will see clear skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 21 with the UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies will continue into the evening, again with Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 9.