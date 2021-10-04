Mackenzie Tour and Forme Tour Players of the Year will be at St. George’s Golf and Country Club next June

VICTORIA, British Columbia—Two players received good news Sunday when the RBC Canadian Open offered playing spots in its 2022 PGA TOUR tournament to Callum Davison and Trevor Werbylo, the respective Players of the Year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and the Forme Tour. Both Davison and Werbylo will play in Canada’s national open scheduled for June 9-12, 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. The tournament made the announcement following the conclusion of the Mackenzie Tour’s season, at the Reliance Properties DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist.

“Golf Canada and the RBC Canadian Open are pleased to continue our partnership with the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada to build and elevate golf in Canada,” said RBC Canadian Open Tournament Director Bryan Crawford. “After a unique and challenging season, we are thrilled to offer exemptions to two very deserving young players when the RBC Canadian Open makes a triumphant return June 6-12, 2022 at the incredible St George’s Golf and Country Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto.”

Sunday, Davison completed the Mackenzie Tour season, finishing atop the Points List. The Duncan, British Columbia, resident played in only five events but made each start count, as he turned in three top-10s, including wins at the Brudenell River Classic and the GolfBC Championship, making him the only two-event winner this season. He finished alone in ninth at the season-ending event to win the Points List over Blair Bursey by 193.19 points.

“It’s definitely cool. It will make me work harder in the offseason, not that I wasn’t going to already, but I’m super excited for the moment,” Davison said of the invitation. He has never made a PGA TOUR start.

Werbylo, a Tucson, Arizona, native who played college golf at the University of Arizona, earned Forme Tour status by his finish on the PGA TOUR University standings. Weeks after graduating from college, Werbylo joined the Tour and made his Forme Tour mark, losing in a playoff in the circuit’s inaugural event in Georgia. Werbylo went on to win the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club in Southern Indiana and won the Points List by 36 points to earn 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in one of the great events on the PGA TOUR,” Werbylo said. “The RBC Canadian Open has one of the most impressive list of past champions of any tournament. I can’t thank the Forme Tour enough for the opportunity.”

The RBC Canadian Open has a long history of providing exemptions to young, up-and-coming players, with Canadians such as Jared du Toit, Etienne Brault, Chris Crisologo, Hugo Bernard, Zach Bauchou and Joey Savoie making recent tournament appearances. In 2018 while still an amateur, du Toit was a stroke off Brandt Snedeker’s 54-hole lead before eventually settling for a tie for ninth, three shots behind Jhonattan Vegas’ winning score.

The RBC Canadian Open is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA TOUR. Established in 1904, it only trails The Open Championship (1860) and the U.S. Open (1890). The global pandemic has forced the tournament into a two-year hiatus.

About the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is a series of tournaments played across Canada each summer, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. In 2021, because of restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, the Mackenzie Tour is for players based in Canada. The Mackenzie Tour’s mission is to deliver a PGA TOUR experience for its members, fans, volunteers and partners in order to develop the future stars of professional golf and enrich the communities it visits.