RED LAKE – NEWS – Steven Juhlke of Rib Lake, Wisconsin pleaded guilty and was fined $3,000 for discharging a firearm from a conveyance, $1,500 for making a false statement to a conservation officer, and $3,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife. In addition to the fines, Juhlke was suspended from hunting in Ontario for four years.

Michael Anderson of Merrill, Wisconsin pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for making a false statement to a conservation officer and $10,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife. In addition to the fines, Anderson was suspended from hunting in Ontario for four years.

Court heard that on October 12, 2019, Juhlke shot a bull moose from a motorboat on Johnson Lake, part of the English River, while being guided by Anderson. Upon being approached by a conservation officer, the pair made numerous false statements in an attempt to conceal the unlawful manner in which the moose was killed.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Clysdale-Cornell heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Red Lake, on September 8, 2021.

