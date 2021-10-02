Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Got your umbrella, and rain coat? For much of the day Saturday it is likely to come in very handy. Rain is in the forecast across much of the region. The Far North will see clear and sunny skies however.

Thunder Bay Outlook

The forecast for Saturday is calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High for the day will be 16. The UV index will be 2 or low.

It will remain cloudy for Saturday evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Low 9.

Fort Frances Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers are in the mix for Saturday in Fort Frances. The temperature will remain steady near 18. The UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies for Saturday night with an overnight low of 12 is forecast.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies will be the day in Attawapiskat. High for Saturday will be 13 with the UV index at 3 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies with fog patches developing overnight are in store for Saturday night. Low overnight of plus 3.

Marten Falls Outlook

Marten Falls will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning which will be continuing early in the afternoon. High for Saturday of 14.

Overcast skies and a low overnight of plus 1 is expected.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

Grab the umbrella in Dryden. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Saturday. High for the day will be 17. The UV index will be 2 or low.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy for Saturday night. Low overnight will be 7.