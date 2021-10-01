Thunder Bay – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse acknowledges the Government of Ontario’s recent response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action with a plan to ensure that Indigenous perspectives are reflected throughout the province’s curriculum.

“I am encouraged by Ontario’s commitment to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action by increasing Indigenous learning in the elementary school system, and I look forward to learning how NAN First Nations will be engaged in the curriculum development process,” said Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse. “The expanded curriculum for Grades 1-3 focuses on the role of Indigenous family and resiliency, historical and contemporary realities, interrelationships and connection with the land, the Residential School system and the reclamation and revitalization of identity, language, culture and community connections. Our provincial Treaty partner must understand that plans for Indigenous-focused learning must be Indigenous-led, as First Nation leaders, Elders, and Traditional Knowledge Keepers are the experts in their own experiences.”

Announced earlier this week, Government of Ontario plans to expand on their first phase of curriculum revisions, implemented in 2018, in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. The government has committed to addressing the current curriculum gap from Grades 1-3 by September 2023.

Truth-sharing and education on the Indian Residential School experience is one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action. Recommendation 62 calls for mandatory provincial education curriculum for students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

As the province’s plan moves forward with Indigenous partners, NAN looks forward to the full participation of NAN First Nations in the development of new curriculum.