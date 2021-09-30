Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is the first ever Truth and Reconciliation Day, a new federal statutory holiday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

A pleasant day is in store for Thunder Bay for September 30, 2021. Mainly sunny skies are forecast with a daytime high of 21. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies with fog patches developing near midnight is the forecast for Thursday evening. Low overnight of 10.

Fort Frances Outlook

A typical fall day is in store for Fort Frances. There will be a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High for the day will be 26 with the Humidex at 31. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low overnight of 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A mixed bag of weather for Sachigo Lake. It will be clear with sunny skies in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 perc ent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High for the day of 22. Humidex value will be at 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

It is going to be a mixed bag of weather in the Dryden area for Thursday. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 24 and a Humidex at 30. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low overnight of 16.