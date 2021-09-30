Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have released the site in downtown Port Arthur as they continue the investigation of an aggravated assault early Thursday morning.

Police have not released further details.

Earlier Report:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious assault that took place early Thursday morning in the city’s north downtown core.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman Streets when they observed a seriously injured male there.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the adult male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries.

The victim remains in the hospital.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

Police have established a large scene in the area of Van Norman, Court and St. Paul Streets. The public is asked to avoid this area at this time.