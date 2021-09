Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

This brings the current active cases to 5. One of the cases is a Variant of Concern.

In addition, the Health Unit reports that through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.

Both cases are listed as being due to travel outside of the region.