Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Overall a very pleasant fall day is in store across the region for Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Weather

A pleasant fall day is in store for Wednesday. The daytime high will be 19 with a mix of sun and clouds. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

For Wednesday night we are calling for clear skies with an overnight low of 11.

Fort Frances Outlook

It is going to be like July in Fort Frances today. Sunny skies with a daytime high of 28 and a Humidex of 33 are in the forecast. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

For Wednesday night expect clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 12.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

For Ontario’s most northernly community, the high on Wednesday will be 11. Skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with winds from the south at 30 km/h are expected for Wednesday night. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A super day in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud. It will become sunny in the morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High of 24 with a Humidex value or 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night with an overnight low of 13.