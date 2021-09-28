THUNDER BAY – “We must support victims and protect those at risk of being subjected to human trafficking,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and MPP for Kenora—Rainy River. “This investment will provide more supports for victims and survivors in Northern Ontario, with a particular focus on increasing dedicated, Indigenous-led programs to help Indigenous children and youth who are at risk so they can stay safe, while also supporting those who have been trafficked through their recovery.”

The Ontario government is investing more than $15.3 million over five years in new programs to provide more young victims and survivors of human trafficking in Northern Ontario with the services they need.

This funding will support new services in Fort Frances, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Timmins, as well as five remote and 11 rural First Nation communities, with programs provided by Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services, Indige-Spheres to Empowerment, Kenora Chiefs Advisory, Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA), Sudbury and Area Victim Services and Timmins & Area Women in Crisis.

Providing better protection and increased supports for children and youth who have been sexually exploited or are at risk is a key focus of Ontario’s strategy to combat human trafficking.