Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association took on Thunder Bay City Administration in a three-hour marathon session Monday night.

The political wrangling came about over spectator capacities at city arenas for minor hockey games.

A well prepared Lex McArthur presented a deputation to Council that expressed that the limits on spectators at city arenas were set in an arbitrary manner and were well under what provincial maximums would allow.

Administration set the levels to about fifty spectators, a move that had fired up hockey parents who in large numbers emailed councillors and the Mayor to the point where it frustrated some members of council.

After the three hour session, Council has directed Administration to raise the limits at city arenas.

Capacity Levels Will Be