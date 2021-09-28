Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is proud to support the up-coming virtual Mining the Northwest Expo & Conference hosted by Canadian Trade-Ex. This virtual mining expo and conference to be held November 30th to December 2nd, 2021 and will link mines and the major exploration projects located in Northwestern Ontario with mine service and supply businesses, indigenous businesses, workforce training organizations and individuals seeking mining careers.

The goal of “Mining the Northwest” is to engage, connect and communicate between all parties, to share timely mining industry information and create awareness specific to business development and employment. Thunder Bay is currently home to 400+ mine service and supply businesses and 850 mine employees. Both of these statistics are forecast to grow on the back of a strong mining future in Northwestern Ontario.

“The three-day virtual event will be used as a catalyst to meet the needs of today’s mining industry and connect northwestern Ontario’s mining industry’s biggest players all under one virtual roof.” stated Eric Zakrewski, Chief Executive Officer, Thunder Bay CEDC. “Building relationships in mining are key to successfully build and operate mines; we hope you are able to participate in this exciting event,”

Virtex President, Glenn Dredhart says participants can extract significant value from their participation. “We are offering participants a unique opportunity to engage in face-to face networking time with senior mine buyers from throughout northwestern Ontario. Mines and large-scale capital mine projects will set up a virtual display and reach a group of industry stakeholders and harness the supply chain.”

Themes of the event will highlight:

Directly link Mine Procurement Managers to mine service and supply companies to drive business at the construction and operational levels (Partner with Procurement)

Connecting Human Resources personnel with prospective new employees and students, to identify career paths (Career Fair)

Participating in technical presentations from senior staff about the mines or major exploration projects

Promoting training, education, innovation and research in mining/exploration

Showcasing precious metals, base metals and critical mineral (battery) mineral projects.

The event platform will allow key staff members from the operating mines and major exploration projects, the ability to pre-select appointments from a qualified list of supply and service companies that will be participating.

The virtual Career, Education and Training Fair will connect employers with potential employees. Job seekers will be able to connect with Human Resource staff, employment agency representatives about available job opportunities as well as hiring and training assistance and incentives. Job seekers are also encouraged to upload resumes to the virtual platform and build their own profiles. Mining companies, manufacturers, suppliers and academia will also have the opportunity to meet with career seekers specific to the mining industry through a focused approach that will match skilled job seekers with employment opportunities.

The exhibition floor provides attendees the perfect opportunity to experience new mining operations, including technical information, concepts and designs. As well as the opportunity to speak to Procurement Staff and witness how these operations require service and supply solutions that can be applied to enhance their operations various processes.

The Partnering with Procurement event offers participants (Supply and Service companies) a unique opportunity to set up their own 2D display and share it with the participating procurement staff as well as engage in face-to-face introduction time with senior mine buyers from throughout northwestern Ontario.

Partnering with Procurement to date are New Gold Inc., Rainy River Project, Newmont Musselwhite Mine, Impala Canada, PureGold Mining, Agnico Eagle, Frontier Lithium, First Mining, Clean Air Metals, Avalon Advanced Materials and we are working to finalize Barrick Hemlo, Evolution Mining and Equinox Gold, Greenstone Gold Mines along with other active juniors. The event is building momentum with 10 suppliers and 12 Career, Training and Education booths signed up for the Job Fair along with 4 indigenous and non-indigenous displays. Booths are limited and are assigned to a first come first serve basis.

“It is expected that in excess of 25 buyers, and 100 supply and service companies, will attend the Partnering with Procurement portion of the event and we are expecting 30 mining companies, education and training providers exhibiting at the Mining Career Fair. We would be delighted if you could join us for what promises to be an unrivaled opportunity to grow your business,” said Dredhart.

Check out the virtual booth set up by visiting: https://miningthenorthwest.virtex.ca/booth/index/id/205