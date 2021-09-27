Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) is introducing a new service to assist people to print proof of vaccination from the Province’s online portal at no cost. Lamination of the proof of vaccination will also be offered in the near future, once equipment and supplies have been received.

The Ontario vaccine certificate program went into effect on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. People in Ontario will have to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to access certain indoor spaces that the Province considers high risk. At this time, proof of vaccination is not required to visit a Public Library, although COVID protocols, including masks, active screening, physical distancing and other health measures will be strictly followed. A Library card is also not required to access this service.

Requiring people to show proof of vaccination may prove to be a barrier for some people – especially those who don’t have access to computers, smartphones, printers or Internet access. The Library is ready to assist! There are a variety of ways that people can get proof of vaccination at TBPL, including:

In person at any location during hours of operation – computers will be available for individuals to use to access the online portal and print proof of vaccination forms – staff will be available to assist, if needed

By sending a PDF file of the proof of vaccination to any library location (by email to brodie@tbpl.ca, waverley@tbpl.ca, mjlb@tbpl.ca or cpark@tbpl.ca). Staff will print the PDF files and will wait for patrons to present themselves in person. Photo identification will be required for pick up of vaccine records.

If people are picking up vaccination records for members of their family, they must present the person’s health card as proof of identification.

To access vaccination records online, people must know the postal code that is associated with their individual health card. People who don’t have a green health card or who have questions about the vaccine certificates, can contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit by phone at 625-5900 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

“We are pleased to be able to offer such a needed service to the citizens of Thunder Bay,” said Angela Meady, Director of Collections and Chair of the Services Working Group for TBPL. “We recognize the barriers that many in our community face in accessing computers, printers and technology in general. Library staff are here to help! We recognize that vaccines, and proof of vaccination, are crucial to getting us back to a situation that is more like what we were used to prior to the pandemic.”