Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region for Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 7 to start your morning in Thunder Bay headed to a forecast high of 19. Skies will be clearing this morning. The UV index for Sunday will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies. Skies will be clearing near midnight. Fog patches are going to be developing near midnight. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances Outlook

It is 13 this morning to start the day. Skies will be clearing later in the morning. Winds becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. High of 21 with the UV index at 4 or moderate.

Clear skies for Sunday night with fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 4.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

It is 7 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Cloudy skies are expected with a daytime high of 10. The UV index will be 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies which are expected to clear around midnight. Low plus 4

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

It is 11 under clear skies in Dryden and Vermilion Bay this morning. Sunny skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High for the day of 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

For tonight, skies will be clearing in the evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low plus 4.