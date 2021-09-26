The Friends of Chippewa Park presented a cheque for $3,420 to winner Cathy Paroschy-Harris this week. Ms. Paroschy-Harris was the winner of the winner of The Friends of Chippewa Park’s Summer 2021 50/50 Draw held on Labour Day and her ticket was part of a gift basket she purchased during The Friends Giant Yard Sale held in August at the park.

Cathy Sawicki, Co-Chair of the 100th Anniversary Committee stated that the proceeds of the draw will go towards funding the Five-Day Family Festival planned for next summer at Chippewa Park. She also noted that to-date, the organization has awarded a total of $22,662 in prizes from two 50/50 draws along with the ongoing Catch the Chippewa Park Ace lottery.

Sawicki also announced that Dwight Gessie was the winner of week 25th Catch the Chippewa Ace draw. With the Ace of Spades still available the grand prize has now reached $4,374 and will continue to grow until the Ace has been drawn. The draw is now at week 26 – with half the deck of cards left.

Tickets for the Catch the Chippewa Ace are only available on-line at www.chippewapark.ca/catchtheace.