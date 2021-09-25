Thunder Bay – LIVING – Our friends at Foodland Ontario are always busy coming up with tasty meals to serve your family and friends.
Now with the chill of fall in the air, here is a hearty soup to test out.
Comfort in a bowl and hearty enough for dinner with a green salad. Of course, you can skip the puff pastry topping, but it makes a great finish to the soup.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 22 minutes
Baking Time: 10 minutes
Serves 6 (Makes 8 cups/2 L)
Topping:
1 sheet (225 g) frozen all-butter puff pastry, thawed
1/3 cup (75 mL) finely grated Ontario Cheddar Cheese
Soup:
2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced
1 Ontario Onion, diced
Salt and black pepper
1-1/2 cups (375 mL) unpeeled diced Ontario Potatoes
1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Parsnip or Zucchini
1/2 cup (125 mL) each diced Ontario Carrot and Ontario Celery
1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Button Mushrooms
3/4 tsp (4 mL) dried thyme leaves
1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes
2 bay leaves
1 carton (946 mL) low-sodium chicken broth
3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour
1/2 cup (125 mL) 10% Ontario Half-and-Half Cream or 18% Ontario Table Cream
2-1/2 cups (625 mL) bite-size pieces cooked Ontario Turkey or Chicken
1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
Topping: Unroll puff pastry sheet, leaving pastry on parchment paper. Using 2 to 3-inch (5 to 7.5 cm) floured cookie cutters cut out 12 to 15 puff pastry shapes (leftover pastry can be re-rolled). Slide parchment and pastry onto baking sheet. Evenly sprinkle Cheddar on each cut out, pressing gently into pastry. Refrigerate.
Soup: In large pot, over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, onion and pinch each of salt and pepper, cook stirring occasionally for 3 minutes. Stir in potatoes, parsnip, carrot, celery, mushrooms, thyme, pepper flakes and bay leaves. Add broth; bring to boil, cover and simmer gently until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, place baking sheet with puff pastry shapes in 425°F (220°C) oven. Bake 10 minutes or until golden. Set aside.
In small bowl, whisk flour into cream; gradually stir into soup, stirring continuously until mixture comes to boil. Simmer gently 2 minutes. Stir in turkey and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve soup topped with pastry cut-outs.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 22 grams
FAT: 17 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams
CALORIES: 360
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 295 mg