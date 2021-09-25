Thunder Bay – LIVING – Our friends at Foodland Ontario are always busy coming up with tasty meals to serve your family and friends.

Now with the chill of fall in the air, here is a hearty soup to test out.

Comfort in a bowl and hearty enough for dinner with a green salad. Of course, you can skip the puff pastry topping, but it makes a great finish to the soup.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 22 minutes

Baking Time: 10 minutes

Serves 6 (Makes 8 cups/2 L)



Topping:

1 sheet (225 g) frozen all-butter puff pastry, thawed

1/3 cup (75 mL) finely grated Ontario Cheddar Cheese

Soup:

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

1 Ontario Onion, diced

Salt and black pepper

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) unpeeled diced Ontario Potatoes

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Parsnip or Zucchini

1/2 cup (125 mL) each diced Ontario Carrot and Ontario Celery

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Button Mushrooms

3/4 tsp (4 mL) dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes

2 bay leaves

1 carton (946 mL) low-sodium chicken broth

3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) 10% Ontario Half-and-Half Cream or 18% Ontario Table Cream

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) bite-size pieces cooked Ontario Turkey or Chicken

1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

Topping: Unroll puff pastry sheet, leaving pastry on parchment paper. Using 2 to 3-inch (5 to 7.5 cm) floured cookie cutters cut out 12 to 15 puff pastry shapes (leftover pastry can be re-rolled). Slide parchment and pastry onto baking sheet. Evenly sprinkle Cheddar on each cut out, pressing gently into pastry. Refrigerate.

Soup: In large pot, over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, onion and pinch each of salt and pepper, cook stirring occasionally for 3 minutes. Stir in potatoes, parsnip, carrot, celery, mushrooms, thyme, pepper flakes and bay leaves. Add broth; bring to boil, cover and simmer gently until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, place baking sheet with puff pastry shapes in 425°F (220°C) oven. Bake 10 minutes or until golden. Set aside.

In small bowl, whisk flour into cream; gradually stir into soup, stirring continuously until mixture comes to boil. Simmer gently 2 minutes. Stir in turkey and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve soup topped with pastry cut-outs.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 22 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams

CALORIES: 360

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 295 mg