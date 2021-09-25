Thunder Bay has Two and a Half Times More Impaired Drivers than the Rest of Ontario

Thunder Bay – The issues with alcohol and drug addiction in Thunder Bay are major problems.

Drinking and driving in Thunder Bay is still something far too many people seem comfortable doing. Driving under the influence of cannabis, cocaine or other drugs is also far too common.

If you are on a bike in Thunder Bay and riding down many of our busier streets, honestly the number of times you can smell the cannabis as cars drive by is shockingly common.

Thunder Bay has a rate of 271 impaired driving incidents per 100,000 residents. This is more than two-and-a-half times the provincial rate of 104 incidents per 100,000 residents.

This is not something our community should be proud of. Having titles like “Hate Crime Capital” or “Murder Capital” or “Drunk Driving Capital” harm our city’s reputation.

Getting drunk should not be a goal in life.

Thunder Bay Police are now going to be prioritizing the problem through intelligence-led enforcement; targeting aggressive and distracted driving, as well as unlicensed drivers and uninsured vehicles; and engaging the public through mainstream and social media.

There has been education on impaired driving going on for decades.

The message doesn’t seem to be getting through to everyone who needs to hear it.

During last year’s Festive Ride Program, Thunder Bay Police published the names of the people who were charged. That led to complaints over the practice.

It really however comes down to individual responsibility. There are likely lots of excuses there, people who drive impaired will always make those excuses.

It is something everyone has to take responsibility for. Having a party at your home? Then you have to be the responsible person. Going out for a night of drinking? The Alcohol and Gaming Commission need to likely step up education and enforcement.

Thunder Bay Police appear to be doing all that they can.

It comes down to a city with a problem with drugs and alcohol and a long-standing mantra that somehow being able to drink and drive is “normal”.

It isn’t. That should be the message people start hearing.