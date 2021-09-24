DRYDEN – NEWS – Highway 17 was closed on Thursday following a fatal collision between a westbound pick-up truck and and eastbound transport tractor trailer.

The OPP responded at 10:45 am when members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Southworth Township.

The male driver Kirk VADNAIS (68-years-old) of Minnesota was pronounced deceased at the scene where the female passenger Julie VADNAIS (61-years-old) also of Minnesota was flown to Thunder Bay ON with life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Highway 17 was partially opened to one lane of traffic at 6:45 pm then fully opened just after 11:00 pm.