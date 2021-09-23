Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings issued this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is a cool +3 this morning on the way to a high of 18 later today. Sunny skies are in the forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low overnight will be 6.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 9 in Fort Frances to start your morning. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 are forecast for later this morning. High of 22 with the UV index at 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. It will become partly cloudy overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Marten Falls Weather

It is +5 headed to a high of 18 in Ogoki today. Sunny skies are forecast with winds from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 12 headed to a high for Thursday of 21. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Those will give way however to partly cloudy before morning. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 10.