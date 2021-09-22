Thunder Bay – NEWS – The old song that says, “The wheels on the bus go round and round..” must not have been thinking of the school bus driver shortages in Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden and Winnipeg.

A shortage of school bus drivers has led to cancellation of some routes as well as delays.

Thunder Bay School Bus Update

Due to a ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated. We regret any inconvenience this will cause.

NORTH 49 servicing St. Bernard AM & PM, École Catholique Franco-Supérieur AM & PM cancelled for Wednesday, September 22 due to no driver available.

NORTH 55 servicing St. Bernard AM & PM, École Catholique Franco-Supérieur AM & PM cancelled for Wednesday, September 22 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 15 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Westmount AM & PM cancelled through Friday, September 25 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 17 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM cancelled for Wednesday, September 22 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 18 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled Wednesday, September 22 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled Wednesday, September 22 due to no driver available (Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka PS to Westgate)

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM & PM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.