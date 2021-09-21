Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service have laid charges against two youths in relation to a recent assault that was captured on video and shared on social media.

The original incident was believed to have taken place on Thursday, September 16 in an area near Hammarskjold High School. Police were made aware of the incident, and of a video circulating social media showing the attack, on Friday, September 17.

The video showed a female youth being attacked by another female youth. Police say in a media release that after further investigation police found out that a second female youth was also involved in the assault.

As a result of the investigation that involved members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit and Community Service Branch School Resource Officers, two suspects were identified.

In the afternoon hours of Tuesday, September 21, a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Their names are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.