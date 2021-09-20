Thunder Bay – Weather – Rainfall Warnings are in effect for many parts of the region today. This rainfall is due to a moisture laden low pressure system that is moving into the region.

The weather service reports that showers and thunderstorms have begun and will spread northward this morning. Rain and the risk of thunderstorms will continue through the day before moving out Tuesday morning.

There are Rainfall Warnings in effect for Dryden, Ignace, Webequie, Fort Frances, Mine Centre, Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, Savant Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong, Pickle Lake, Cat Lake, Summer Beaver, Kingfisher Lake and Wunnummin Lake.

Thunder Bay Weather

For Thunder Bay on Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. It is 20 this morning headed to a high of 26, with the Humidex value at 31. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain showers late this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will become south 30 km/h late this morning.

Tonight the forecast is for showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Frances Weather

Starting Monday in Fort Frances there is a rainfall warning, and a severe thunderstorm watch in effect. The forecast is calling for showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are expected. Monday’s high will be 18 with temperature falling to 13 this afternoon.

Tonight the rain showers will be ending this evening then cloudy skies with a 30 perncent chance of showers. Low overnight of 9.

Webequie Weather

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Rain, at times heavy will be beginning this morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm.

Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 near noon. High for Monday: 18 with temperature falling to 14 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is calling for the ain at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 16 in Dryden this morning. Expect rain showers, at times heavy, with thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 this afternoon. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight rain will be ending this evening then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 9.