Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is back to raincoats and umbrellas for a good portion of the region today into Monday. Special Weather Statements have been issued by Environment Canada calling for rain.

Significant rainfall amounts are forecast for tonight into Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin late this afternoon or early this evening near the Minnesota border and then spread northward through the evening.

Rain and the risk for thunderstorms will continue through the day Monday before moving out on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Tuesday morning with locally higher amounts in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Thunder Bay Weather

For Sunday expect a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing near noon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day a balmy 28. Humidex value will be 35. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 19.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 17 headed to a high of 28 in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon. Winds will becoming south at 20 km/h late this morning. The Humidex will make it feel more like 35. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening. Showers with thunderstorms will start near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening. Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 17.

Sachigo Lake Weather

There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Sachigo Lake for Sunday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High for the day of 22 with the Humidex at 26. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 to start your morning in Dryden. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h. High for Sunday of 28 with the Humidex at 33. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening. Showers with thunderstorms beginning near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening. Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17