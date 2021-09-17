Police are Asking Public not to Share or Re-Broadcast Assault Video

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service became aware of a video that appears to show a female youth being attacked by another female youth.

The original incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday, September 16.

Police were made aware of the incident, and of a video circulating social media showing the attack, on Friday, September 17.

As a result, the TBPS is now investigating.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

TBPS report that they want people to be aware that the Thunder Bay Police Service cannot remove content from Facebook. If you would like to request content on that platform be removed, please contact Facebook directly.

Police would also like news media, and social media users, to consider not re-broadcasting or sharing the video as it easily identifies a youth victim. If charges are laid against a youth, it may also represent a Youth Criminal Justice Act violation.

NetNewsLedger will respect that request from the police.