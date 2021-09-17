Dryden NEWS – The Dryden Police Service wants to alert members of the public about several banking scams making the rounds in the area.

Police say that scammers are calling victims advising of unusual transactions on their account.

The fraudster then advise that they can rectify the account withdrawals but request that the victims go and purchase pre-paid Mastercard credit cards.

Once the cards are purchased, the victim then provides the code on the back of the cards.

Dryden Police states: “THIS IS A SCAM. Do not divulge your personal information over the phone. When confronted by a call like this, do not take immediate action. Listen to what the caller is asking you. When you received a request or threat for money, it’s a SCAM.

Other clues indicating it could be a scam, are that no financial institution, government agency, credit card company or Passport Canada will ever request payment be made by Western Union, or in the form of gift/credit cards”.

Please share this with your family members, especially with our seniors in the community as they are the most vulnerable.