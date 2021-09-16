Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 17 this morning headed to a daytime high of 22. We are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight, we will see a few showers ending overnight then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 this evening then light late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 14 to start the day in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies are expected with rain showers beginning this afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26.

Tonight will see more rain showers which should be ending late this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local precipitation amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Low 8.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is 9 this morning in Marten Falls. The State of Emergency continues due to problems with the water treatment plant.

Skies will be cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers. More rain showers beginning late this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 20. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight more rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of 18. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning along with more rain beginning this afternoon are forecast. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts 10 to 15 mm are forecast. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Winds will becoming north at 20 late this afternoon.

Tonight will see rain showers ending late this evening then clearing skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible. Low overnight of 8.