Projects may range from a relatively small scale activity to a larger number of activities. Selected eligible projects will be funded based on the need demonstrated in the proposal application.
First Nations are eligible to apply
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2021.
The deadline to apply for funding for fiscal year 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 is September 30, 2021 as indicated by the email timestamp or postage mark.
How to apply
- Complete an application form that demonstrates how the proposed project will contribute to the healing journey of individual Indigenous family members and survivors who are missing or have lost loved ones due to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.
- Application forms are available upon request by email from the address listed in Contact us.
- Submit your application by mail or by email to the address listed in Contact us.
Your application must include:
- a detailed description of the project activities
- description of who will be providing the service or activity and their qualifications in trauma-informed, culturally relevant service delivery
- a description of participants or beneficiaries
- a list of results or outcomes and brief description on how to report on the outcomes
- timelines
- detailed budget
You may be asked to provide additional documentation:
- your organization
- demonstrating project support
- demonstrating experience in providing trauma-informed, respectful, dignified and culturally relevant healing journey support to people or communities that have experienced the loss of a loved one
You can also include additional and supporting documentation with their application form, including a narrative description of their project, in other formats of their choosing.
Guidelines
Support for the Wellbeing of Families and Survivors of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Contribution Program: application guidelines