This program funds projects that provide assistance and services for the healing journeys of individual Indigenous family members and survivors who have missing or lost loved ones due to violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Projects may range from a relatively small scale activity to a larger number of activities. Selected eligible projects will be funded based on the need demonstrated in the proposal application.

First Nations are eligible to apply

The deadline to apply for funding for fiscal year 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 is September 30, 2021 as indicated by the email timestamp or postage mark.