Police release scene, woman released from hospital following Westfort incident

Thunder Bay – Police continue their investigation into an incident originally reported as being a shooting in the Westfort Village Monday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 100 block of Frederica Street East at about 6 pm following reports about the injured elderly female.

A spokesperson for Thunder Bay Police Service advises that police are still investigating this incident, and that no arrests have been made.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the female victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries. The victim has since been treated and released.

It appears the victim was struck by a small projectile, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Police released their scene around midnight.