Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested an impaired motorist who witnesses say was driving on the sidewalk Monday morning on the city’s south-side.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brodie Street South at about 9:30 am on Monday, September 13th, following reports of a suspected impaired motorist driving on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived they located the suspected impaired motorist in the driver seat of a sedan, which was now parked along the west curb.

Officers approached the driver and observed several signs of impairment. The driver was also found to be in possession of paraphernalia consistent with crack cocaine use. As a result of their investigation, officers also located a quantity of suspected cocaine.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The results of the DRE’s evaluation confirmed the motorist was impaired by drug.

A 65-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with Possession of Cocaine, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drug.

She was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.

Her name is being withheld pending the charges being formally sworn before the courts.