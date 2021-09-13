KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) advises the public that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated residents in the Emo area.

An outbreak associated with Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program (SCAP) and SonShine Christian Kindergarten has been declared and affects many households and age groups.

By provincial definition, an outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more COVID-19 cases in a facility and spread of COVID-19 within the setting cannot be ruled out. All individuals identified as high-risk contacts will be contacted and provided with instructions. At this time, the school and childcare facility remain open and low risk students and vaccinated staff who are not contacted by NWHU can continue to attend. NWHU, Rainy River District School Board, SCAP, and SonShine Christian Kindergarten are working together to ensure that the facility is safe and that all possible control measures are put in place. By taking this cautious approach and declaring an outbreak, it protects students, staff, and the community at large.

NWHU reminds the public that the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 is directly related to your actions. To prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks, it is important to self-isolate and get tested when symptoms present. Vaccination, avoiding large gatherings, physical distancing, and masking are all proven methods to prevent getting and spreading the virus.

For information on getting vaccinated for COVID-19, please visit www.nwhu.on.ca.