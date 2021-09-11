Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It was twenty years ago today that a bright clear sky in New York, Washington DC, and a field in Pennsylvania were the places where people died as a result of the 911 terrorist attacks.

Today we pause to remember the lives lost, the injured, and the countless acts of courage seen on September 11, 2001. We give our support to all those affected by the aftermath and honour our Veterans who sacrificed in the War in Afghanistan that followed. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ysjLUZU13M — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) September 11, 2021

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud are expected for today. A few showers happened early this morning. The weather service says there ia a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of 22. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds to start the evening with increasing cloudiness before morning. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 8 this morning in Fort Frances, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds with increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It will be a wet weekend in Marten Falls. Showers will be ending this morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High of 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning an a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will start with few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 8.