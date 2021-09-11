September 11, 2021 – Western and Northern Ontario Weather Outlook

By
NNL Weather Update
-
133
Weather Outlook Bullrushes

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It was twenty years ago today that a bright clear sky in New York, Washington DC, and a field in Pennsylvania were the places where people died as a result of the 911 terrorist attacks.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud are expected for today. A few showers happened early this morning. The weather service says there ia a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of 22. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds to start the evening with increasing cloudiness before morning. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 8 this morning in Fort Frances, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds with increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It will be a wet weekend in Marten Falls. Showers will be ending this morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High of 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight rain showers with a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning an a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will start with few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 8.

