OPP Say Drug Traffickers will be Held Accountable

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public of the recent increase in drug overdoses in the North West Region. The cost in lives caused by drug dealers and their deadly products continues to impact our region.

If you count the two recent suspected overdoses in the North West Region on the 8th of September that brings the total number of fatal overdoses to 10 since January 2021.

“We will hold those people who are trafficking these harmful substances in our communities accountable for these deaths. Anytime that we disrupt a criminal operation, we send a very clear message that police will identify and aggressively pursue those individuals who threaten the safety of our citizens.” – Chief Superintendent Bryan MacKillop

In addition there have been a total of 73 non-fatal overdoses where emergency responders or the public have administered Naloxone to save the victim’s life.

Concerns have been raised that there could be a potential batch of fatal street drugs circulating in the area.

“Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid. You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. You can’t taste it. Fentanyl can be lethal in small quantities. If someone’s drug choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can potentially kill them,” states Detective Staff Sgt. Curtis Peckford

With the rise of overdose deaths in the region police are warning residents that if you sell opioids to someone and they die, you can face charges of manslaughter or criminal negligence causing death.

The current overdose investigations are ongoing under the direction of the Northwest Region Crime Unit.