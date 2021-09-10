Thunder Bay – NEWS – Third time proved very positive for the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit. The BEAR Unit have arrested a suspected connected to a pair of break-and-enter investigations. Thunder Bay Police report that the first incident occurred at a business in the zero-to-100 block of Court Street South just after 7:10 pm on June 25, 2021. At that time, it was reported to police that a male had broken into a business and fled with the cash register.

Members of the BEAR Unit, through an ongoing investigation, were able to positively identify a suspect and obtain a warrant for their arrest.

The second incident was reported on August 10, 2021 just after 9:30 am in the 200 block of Algoma Street South. At that time, police learned a business in the area had been the target of a break and enter and theft.

An investigation revealed a male had entered the business in the morning hours of August 8 and committed theft. An investigation led police to positively identify the accused.

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, September 9, BEAR Unit officers located and arrested the accused in the 200 block of Red River Road.

Adrien James FOSTY, 40, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Breaking, Entering and Committing x 2

• Breach of Probation x 2

FOSTY was previously charged by members of the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch in August in connection with a break and enter incident to a business in Thunder Bay. Those charges include Breaking, Entering and Committing, Possession of Break-in Instruments, Obstruct Peace Officer, and Breach of Probation.

He appeared in bail court on Friday, Sept. 10 and is expected to be released with condition and a future appearance date.