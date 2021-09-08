Fort Frances – NEWS – Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP) were made aware of fake $100.00 Canadian bills that was used at local businesses.

The OPP would like to remind members of the public and businesses to be vigilant when accepting paper currency.

The following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated during the last year in the Rainy River District:

The bills are thick paper not polymer;

The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;

There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;

In most examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent, and is not a hologram.

For security features on the current Canadian bills, check out the Bank of Canada website.