We live in an era where innovation drives the world. We depend on continuous innovation to solve our problems, accelerate growth, and give the world hope for a better future. Many individuals and corporations are at the helm of this innovation and are helping people lead better lives. Alexandre De Damas is the founder and CEO of one such organization- Damacorp. The company is revolutionizing the citizenship and residency planning industry by incorporating AI into the user journey. In this interview, Alexandre de Damas talks about his journey to the top.

Alexandre, please tell us more about your roots and how they helped you succeed.

My parents belonged to affluent families. My mother comes from a family of industrialists, and my father descends from famous European royals. I traveled a lot as a child with my parents and met many interesting people throughout my life. I enjoyed discovering new places, people, and cultures. It is one of the reasons why I can network so effectively. In addition, it helped me learn a lot about people, what they need, and how to motivate and guide them. These experiences and social skills have played an integral role in my journey.

Q 2- Tell us more about your journey and Damacorp.

Establishing Damacorp wasn’t easy, but its success is one of the best things to have happened in my life. I’ve always had a keen interest in finance and investment, which is why I got my master’s in finance. Later, I immersed myself in this sector for ten years and learned a lot from the people I met. Eventually, I found an unaddressed pain point and developed a solution for it. Now, Damacorp is making a difference in people’s lives, which is massively gratifying. I’m glad that I never gave up on my dreams, and my family supported me in tough times. I hope that other entrepreneurs with great ideas, who are currently struggling, look at my journey and realize that their hard work will pay off too.

Q 3- If you could share one piece of advice with the leaders of tomorrow, what would it be?

I would say stick to your goal and give up for no one. Even if life knocks you down, get back up and start afresh. Know that you haven’t failed unless you decide you’ve failed. Until then, you are learning, and that’s also necessary to succeed.

Q 4- How would you define success?

Success for me is the feeling of having done something meaningful. Money, fame, and popularity don’t make you happy. What makes you happy is the feeling that you helped people and will continue to do so for a long time. That’s what real success is.

Q 5 – What are your future plans?

I want to impact as many people as possible. I want to show people that their families can live happily and freely, and I want to have their back through Damacorp. We’re working on expanding our operations in tandem with government entities now. I am confident that our vision will continue to translate into reality.

Alexandre de Damas is on a mission to help people out globally through Damacorp. As a leading public figure today, his journey inspires many people. However, for Alexandre, true success is only when others can achieve their dreams along with him. He hopes to make a difference in the world and wants others to place compassion before profits, just as he has done.