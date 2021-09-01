Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to September! There are no weather alerts in effect for the region.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 7 this morning in Thunder Bay. The forecast is calling for a high today of 22 with sunny skies. Fog patches in parts of the city will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low overnight of 6.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 7 headed to a daytime high of 24 in Fort Frances. Sunny skies this morning will becoming a mix of sun and cloud by this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. The Humidex will make today’s temperature feel more like 26 with the UV index at 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies which will becoming cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of rain. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low overnight of 12.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is a chilly +2 in Sachigo this morning headed to a high of 21. Sunny skies with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h early this afternoon are in the forecast. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Winds will becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 15 headed to a high of 24 in the Kenora region today. Sunny skies this morning will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies that will becoming cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low overnight of 15.