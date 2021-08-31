Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts in effect across the region. The cold spot in Ontario at 3 degrees is KI First Nation.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It will be 22 in Thunder Bay with sunny skies. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

Sunny skies and a temperature of 6 to start the morning in Fort Frances. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High for the day will be 24 with the Humidex at 27 and the UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 9.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 3 degrees this morning headed to a daytime high of 15. Sunny skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with an overnight low of 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 10 headed to a daytime high of 23 in Dryden. Sunny skies are forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with an overnight low of 9.